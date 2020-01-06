Lizzo’s Iran Post Has Some Fans ‘Crying’

Lizzo recently took to Instagram to share a post about the current Iran situation, and it has some of her fans “crying.” In the post, Lizzo shared a video of a young American soldier, and used the caption to pour her heart out. “PRAYING AND THANKFUL FOR YOU AND EVERYONE WHO ENLISTED TO SERVE. PRAYING FOR THE CITIZENS OF IRAQ/IRAN WHO WILL BE EFFECTED,” she wrote. “Say what you want about the government and the military.. these are human beings, your sisters and brothers and mother and father out there putting their lives on the line. If you made a funny/rude meme or joke, try to balance it out with something kind.”

Many of her fans and followers have since replied to the post with comments that express sympathy, concern, and support for the troops.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wish they would just send them back home!” one person exclaimed. “War isn’t ever the answer. How many people have to die because world leaders decide they want to fight another country. It’s so easy to start a war when you’re not the one on the front lines. Like we seriously have to let people fight and die for there to be any sort of solution to our problems?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Jan 4, 2020 at 2:19pm PST

“I support our troops but not the war or war period. I want our troops back safe and sound and not not get hurt or killed. I pray for our troops. I pray with my heart and soul,” another user wrote.

“I’m not saying he wrong but people deal with things differently. Soldiers during WWII were making jokes. Drawing funny pictures on missiles etc. There’s plenty of service members out here posting memes and making jokes INCLUDING ME. Ain’t no room to be sensitive in the middle of all this mess. I’m overseas too. Missed Christmas and New year’s with my wife. I couldn’t even let my Thanksgiving dinner digest before I was on a plane. People got to lighten up. I’m definitely praying for everyone tho,” someone else offered.

Lizzo later added an “UPDATE” for those commenting on her post, writing, “DO NOT USE THIS POST TO ARGUE WITH EACH OTHER. THERES A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SUPPORTING THE TROOPS AND SUPPORTING A WAR. I WANT THEM HOME SO BADLY BUT UNFORTUNATELY UNTIL WE CAN FIX THE PROBLEMS WITH OUR GOVERNMENT AND SYSTEM, PEOPLE—SOLDIERS AND CIVILIANS—U.S. AND MIDDLE EASTERN—WILL LOSE THEIR LIVES. SO LETS SEND ALL OF THEM SOME LOVE.”