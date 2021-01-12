‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Returns to Normal Live Episodes After Airing Prerecorded Tapings Last Week

This week, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back in studio in real time with their audience for Live with Kelly and Ryan. Last week, the two co-hosts pre-recorded Thursday and Friday’s episodes according to the show’s official Instagram page and prior to that Seacrest missed a few shows. Although it’s still unclear why the two needed to pre-record instead of air live, fans are happy to see them back together.

Recently, Ripa took a personal day to be with her husband Mark Consuelos ahead of the holidays. The two had been separated for 6 months while he hunkered down in Canada to film for a new season of Riverdale. Usually, when either Consuelos or Ripa are forced to be away from home for a long period of time, they’re able to travel and visit each other. However, due to the pandemic, those same rules didn’t apply. Instead, Consuelos was confined to the area in which the cast and crew were filming in Canada, and Ripa was unable to travel and visit him for safety reasons.

When he finally returned home, Ripa was able to spend the day with him after resorting to FaceTime for half a year. The 50-year-old, who’s known for calling her hubby “daddy,” used the term once again upon his return. The former soap opera star gathered her family for a photo over a Sunday dinner to celebrate Consuelos being back. In the picture was her husband and their three children, Lola, Michael and Joaquin. In the reflection of the mirror, Ripa could be seen taking the photo. “Sunday dinners with #daddy ‘instasuelos,’” Ripa captioned the photo.

The two have been married for two decades and seem more in love than ever. It’s obvious to their fans and everyone around them that their love is going strong since the two gush over each other on a regular basis. They’ve also made some lifestyle changes to enhance not only them as individuals, but as a couple too. One of the major changes they made a few years ago was quitting drinking. Ripa has discussed this topic candidly on her show that she and Consuelos wanted to make changes in order to start feeling better and enhancing their health. She clarified that they weren’t drinking all the time, but often enough to feel the effects of it. They also work out together and participate in various exercises as a team like yoga and weight lifting.