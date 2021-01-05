Kelly Ripa Returns to 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' After Missing Last Week

✖

Kelly Ripa is back in studio alongside her famous co-host Ryan Seacrest for Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa started her year on the right note after taking some much-needed time off for the holidays to be with her family as they recently reunited. The gorgeous 50-year-old made her return in a skin-tight, dark-colored dress and looked as stunning as ever.

Both Seacrest and Ripa did their famous walk down the hallway before entering the studio and what was caught on camera was posted to the show's official Instagram page. Ripa in a gorgeous dress and Seacrest in a suit, the two were joking as they prepared to make their first return together of 2021. The video clip then showed them in studio as they walked towards their desk to proceed with the show.

Ripa has been spending a lot of time with her family since her husband Mark Consuelos returned home after being gone for six months. Consuelos was in Canada shooting for his show Riverdale, and due to the pandemic, the couple wasn't able to see each other face-to-face during the shooting process. Instead, resorting to Facetime, while appreciative for the ability to see eachother's faces, they were more than ready to reunite. Typically, since the two have very busy schedules, they are able to find time to travel and see the other person while being separated for so long, but this time, that luxury was not an option.

The couple, known for gushing over one another publicly, were finally able to hug again just ahead of the holidays, and Ripa also took off work for that as well. In order to spend quality time with her husband, she wanted to focus only on him and that's exactly what she did. Recently, the sweet couple shared gorgeous family photos with their fans. Ripa took to her Instagram account to share them, but also showed a few candids, which her fans were gushing over.

Consuelos and Ripa were joined by their three kids, Lola, Michael and Joaquin — and she noted that each photo was "Lola approved." She also shared a few fun images of Ripa falling into the pool they were all posing in. One featured the morning show host just before dunking herself in the water, and the second one showed the mom-of-three immersed under water. All-in-all, her fans were happy to see the family all together again.