Liv Tyler Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals How Children Lovingly Supported Her During Quarantine

✖

Liv Tyler tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ad Astra actress revealed on Instagram Friday. Tyler said she tested positive on New Year's Day and spent the past two weeks in quarantine. She finally reunited with her children and felt it was important to go public with her coronavirus battle despite being a very private person. Tyler has two children with partner Dave Garner, Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 5, and Milo William, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Roy Langdon.

Tyler, 43, included a new photo of herself with her youngest children, and wearing a face covering. She decided to go public with her coronavirus diagnosis because she felt "we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this," she wrote. The Armageddon actress went on to say that she tried her best to "follow the rules to protect others," but the virus "took me down" on the morning of Dec. 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle)

"It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie," Tyler wrote. "With it feelings of fear, shame, and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...Terrifying." Thankfully, the rest of Tyler's family tested negative.

"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," Tyler continued. "It [affects] everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma [Bebe Buell] called it." However, even "corona light" put Tyler in bed for 10 days. "There [are] the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too," Tyler explained. "It F’s with your body and mind equally. Every day different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy, to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the Twilight Zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!"

With the pandemic continuing into the new year, the first days "have been scary for everyone in the world," Tyler noted, adding that the "unknown is so great." She missed her children "beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside." Tyler called their visits "such a gift," recalling how they sent messages and drawings under her door as "reminders of what's on the other side" and what she needed to "get better for."

"I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are [affected] and suffering from this," Tyler continued. "Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering. Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all."

Tyler recently starred on Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star but was so concerned with the coronavirus pandemic she chose not to return for the show's second season. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake," showrunner Tim Minear said in a statement at the time. "The door here will always be open for a return."