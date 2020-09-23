✖

Liv Tyler will not be returning for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2. The actress, who had a multiple-year deal for the Fox procedural, has reportedly exited the series amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Tyler had starred opposite Rob Lowe as Michelle Blake, the paramedic Emergency Medical Services captain.

According to Deadline, Tyler reportedly made the decision to exit the series due to the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainties of her transatlantic commute. Currently living in London with her partner and two children, who are 4 and 5, the actress had commuted between Londaon and 9-1-1: Lone Star's filming location in Los Angeles during Season 1. The pandemic, however, has made doing so now risky. Long-haul flights are considered a risk, and the threat of a second wave of the virus has prompted fears of additional travel bans or mandatory quarantines, which would have impacted Tyler and her family.

Despite being locked in a multi-year deal, Tyler reportedly approached producers with her concerns over the summer. Her departure was confirmed Tim Minear, series' co-creator, executive producer and showrunner.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," Minear said. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle's story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

The series, which is tentatively scheduled to begin production on Season 2 on Oct. 12, had not anticipated Tyler's departure in Season 1, though her character arc "came to a natural conclusion in the Season 1 finale." As such, Tyler's role will not be recast, leaving open the possibility for her return. Her absence on the series will instead be e filled by a new series regular, who was cast in the series earlier this month. She is set to star as Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, a paramedic captain who re-enters the workplace after her husband’s restaurant goes under due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with Torres and Lowe, the Fox series also stars Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, and Rafael Silva. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.