‘Little Rascals’ Star Launches GoFundMe As He and Wife Prepare to Welcome 6th Child

Little Rascals star Brandon “Bug” Hall has launched a GoFundMe as he and his wife Jill prepare to welcome their sixth child.

The former child actor revealed that he and his family are struggling financially years after he “self-canceled” and began living off-grid.

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“It’s now six years since I self-cancelled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time,” he explained in the GoFundMe’s description. “I always said this was my choice, and so I didn’t want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are.”

Hall also shared that he fell behind on some bills after he and his large family moved into a new residence in rural Arkansas. As financial struggles grew, he is now seeking help to “getting the last few things buttoned up” before the sixth baby arrives.

“Times are hard for everyone, and I’m no more deserving than anyone else, but I ask in your charity that you help where you can, whether monetarily, by sharing this, or by prayer and sacrifice for the Hall-Barnetts of the Holy Cross,” he explained.

He and Jill have been married since 2017.

Hall, who played Alfalfa Switzer in Steven Spielberg’s Little Rascals, “self-canceled” himself in 2020 after he was arrested in Texas for huffing air duster cans and other personal life struggles. He later told the Daily Mail that he took a “vow of poverty” and was living off-the-grid as a “radical Catholic extremist.”

He made headlines a couple of years after for being banned on X over supporting martial duty and corporal punishment of minors. Although the ban didn’t last long, he was criticized on the platform in 2024 after referring to his daughters as “dishwashers” while speaking out about the birth of his first son, whom he dubbed his “heir.”

The GoFundMe launch comes just months after Hall was arrested in Ohio on a failure-to-appear charge for a 2024 court date over not having vehicle liability insurance.