Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Matching Tattoos She and Late Son Shared

Two years after Benjamin Keough's passing, his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, is shedding some insight into a specific bond that they shared. On Instagram, Presley posted a photo of the pair's matching tattoos, which they received on Mother's Day years prior. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Presley posted a photo of herself and Benjamin showing off their tattoos, which they each received on their right foot. As she explained in the caption, they got inked with a Celtic eternity knot on Mother's Day "several years ago." According to Presley, the ink symbolizes "that we will be connected eternally." She continued, "We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

To mark two years since Benjamin's passing, his older sister, Riley Keough, also posted a tribute via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself posing with her younger brother along with a caption that expresses how his memory will forever live on. The Zola actor wrote, "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here." She added, "You are so loved my Ben Ben."

It was reported in July 2020 that Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27. Since the tragedy, both Presley and her daughter have spoken about how they've been coping with the loss. A year after his death, Riley spoke with The New York Times and described the time since Benjamin passed as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim." In May of 2021, Presley released a statement on Instagram in which she addressed the then-upcoming Elvis biopic and expounded on her feelings regarding her son's death.

"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Presley wrote. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention any more."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.