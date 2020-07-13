Lisa Marie Presley's Last Photo Alongside Son Benjamin Has Fans Expressing Their Condolences

✖

Benjamin Keough's death has shaken the world of Lisa Marie Presley after his reported suicide Sunday. Law enforcement sources reported to TMZ that the grandson of Elvis Presley died in Calabasas, California from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The news sent many fans of Presley and his extended family to mother Lisa Marie Presley's Instagram and the final photo shared featuring the 27-year-old. While it had already garnered a lot of attention with fans for the young man's resemblance to his grandfather, Sunday's comments were far more somber.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Presley family. I can't imagine the pain you're all going through right now Rest in peace Benjamin," one fan wrote under the family photo.

"Very sad to hear about the loss of your beautiful and handsome son. Prayers and hugs sent your way! May God surround you with his love," another added.

"So sad to read about Ben! [Lisa Marie Presley] All the best go out to you, your mom, [Riley Keough] and daughters," a third commented.

"My heart is broken, Sending my sincere condolences to the Presley family," a final wrote in a post featuring Presley and Keough sitting together. The young man was a fairly private figure despite the high-profile family he was born into. While his mother and sister are both highly-visible figures on their own, he has kept private as much as possible. Outside of Presley sharing photos of him on social media, details about his life are unknown.

A statement released by representatives for Presley shared an update on the loss. Safe to say it is a difficult moment for the iconic family and they're going to need time to keep it together.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," the statement read.

Presley did talk about Keough in a 2013 interview with the Huffington Post, claiming her son was interested in music and even reportedly obtained a record deal in 2009 according to TMZ.

"He loves to be part of it. He loves touring. It’s on his time frame. Always," Presley told the outlet. "Then when he’s ready to see me, he’ll come. It ebbs and flows, but they are very supportive. They just have pressing matters now with their own lives."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.