Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Slams Her in Instagram Rant

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi reportedly slammed her in a recent Instagram rant. Garibaldi is the son of Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi. Lisa Marie is Priscilla's only daughter wth her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley. The Mirror U.K. reports that Garibaldi was doing an Instagram Live stream when he told watchers that he "doesn't miss" his late sibling. "Well, you're entitled to your opinion," he said. "I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it's strange."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency and died sometime later. Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Priscilla wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In July — several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition.

Addressing the death of his sister, back in February Garibaldi said that "it's still so surreal." He also shared how his nieces have been doing, telling PEOPLE that Lisa Maria's eldest daughter Riley Keough, 33, "has been so good" with her younger twin half-sisters, Finley and Harper, 14. Lisa Maria shared the girls with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Garibaldi also spoke candidly about overcoming his addiction to fentanyl, confessing, "I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes." He also explained that part of his motivation for beating his addiction was meeting family from Brazil — on his father's side — whom he previously hadn't known about. "My family there didn't know I had a drug problem, and I was so ashamed to tell them," he said. "I promised I wouldn't come back again until my problem was resolved."