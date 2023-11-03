Priscilla Presley Recalls Daughter Lisa Marie 'Didn't Look Well' Days Before Death

Priscilla Presley recently opened up about the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie, recalling that the musician "didn't look well" days before she passed away. During a conversation with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Presley spoke about attending the 80th Golden Globes ceremony with her daughter, in celebration of the Elvis film — about the life of Priscilla's late ex-husband and Lisa Marie's dad — which had been nominated in multiple categories. "She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla said.

The grieving mother went on to share, "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, and she's worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail." Priscilla continued, "So, I let that go. Then we watched the show, and we had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and Baz, and the movie went so well, we were proud of them. Then we started to go, and she said 'Mom, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?' I said sure. I had gotten in my own car, and she had her own car since she lived in Calabasas."

Priscilla went on to recall, "We both had our high heels on and both of us tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling. We went ... and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go.' And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now.' Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine -- and that hug was the last hug I gave her. And it's still shocking that we don't have her." She later added, "It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson [Benjamin Keough], and [then] I lost my daughter."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Priscilla wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In July — several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition.