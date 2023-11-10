Priscilla Presley Almost Married Robert Kardashian After Divorcing Elvis Presley

It's common knowledge that Priscilla Presley never remarried after divorcing Elvis Presley, but what many may not know is that she almost married Robert Kardashian following her split from The King. Page Six reports that, during a recent Q&A event, Priscilla "never wanted to marry after" Elvis because "no one could ever match" him. However, the outlet goes on to note that this may not be entirely accurate.

Back in the '70s, after her split form Elvis, Priscilla met and fell in love with attorney Robert Kardashian. "Priscilla made Robert very happy," a close friend Joni Migdal, told author Jerry Oppenheimer for his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, which was published in 2017. "He wanted to marry her and have children with her," Migdal added. "That was definitely his hope, his plan." Allegedly, Kardashian grew frustrated with Priscilla's ongoing post-divorce relationship with Elvis, which would include bizarre phone calls at very inopportune moments, such as when Kardashian and Priscilla were being intimate.

Priscilla "would put the bedside receiver on the pillow between her and Robert and allow him to listen in on the King's intimate conversations with his ex-wife." Larry Kraines, an old friend of Kardashian's, remembered the lawyer saying that Priscilla was "terrific ...But this guy Elvis doesn't stop controlling her." Kardashian also is said to have told friends that Elvis didn't like Priscilla dating other men "because they had [daughter] Lisa Marie, and Elvis was very involved in that."

After splitting from Priscilla, Kardashian would go on to marry Kris Jenner (nee Kardashian) in 1978. The pair shared four children together. They divorced in 1991 and Kris went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner, then Bruce Jenner. Kardashian passed away in 2003 after a battle with cancer. Ahead of his death, Priscilla reportedly phoned him and they had a very heartfelt conversation.

Priscilla and Elvis forst met when she was 14, and he was 24. They married in 1967. Priscilla left Elvis in 1972 after roughly eight years of marriage. Sadly, Elvis died four years later, in 1977. The couple shared one child, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January.

In September, Priscilla spoke candidly about her and Elvis Presley's age gap, which has long been a controversial topic. The 78-year-old was in attendance at the Venice Film Festival to be part of the premiere of the new Sofia Coppola movie, Priscilla, which follows Priscilla's life with a significant focus on her relationship with Elvis. Speaking to a crowd at the festival, per EW, Priscilla shared, "It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and I really do think because I was more of a listener."

She continued, "Elvis would pour his heart out to me, his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother which he never ever got over, and I was the person who really really sat there to listen and to comfort him. I was a little bit older in life than in numbers and that was the attraction. And you know, people think, 'Oh, it was sex...' Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought. And that was our relationship."