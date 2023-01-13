Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition.

In addition to being placed on life support, it has also been reported that Presley was put in a medically induced coma in the wake of her medical emergency. The outlet also noted that she is in the Intensive Care Unit with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her daughter, Riley Keough, by her bedside. TMZ reported that Presley experienced cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper. Around that same time, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, with whom she lives, was returning home from taking their children to school. Danny administered CPR to Presley until paramedics arrived at the scene and took over.

When paramedics arrived, they administered a least one epinephrine shot and they were able to find a pulse. Presley was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital. Prior to this medical emergency and that same morning, Presley had reportedly complained of stomach pains that became more intense over time. Her mother, Priscilla, later released a statement regarding the situation and confirmed that her daughter was receiving treatment at the hospital.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla told PEOPLE on Thursday. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." Presley's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley, also released a statement about the news, per Us Weekly. His statement, which came by way of his attorney, read, "Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children." Presley and Lockwood were married from 2006 to 2021. At the moment, they are still involved in a custody battle over their daughters.

Just two days before this emergency, Presley attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler. She appeared at the event to support the film about her late father. At the ceremony, Butler won an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the American music icon.