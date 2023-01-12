Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Reportedly Tried to Save Her Life During Medical Emergency

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Danny Keough reportedly helped her when she suffered a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California home on Thursday. Presley, 54, reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after paramedics helped her regain her pulse. The singer is the only child of Elvis Presley and was married to Keough from 1988 to 1994.

Sources close to Presley told TMZ it was her housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Around the same time, Keough arrived home after taking Presley's daughters to school. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Presley and Keough, who are parents to actress Riley Keough, have been living together "for quite some time now," TMZ reports.

A Los Angeles Country Sheriff's Department spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that deputies rushed to Presley's home at the quest of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:40 a.m. local time. When they arrived, there were already paramedics helping a 54-year-old woman in cardiac arrest. Paramedics helped Presley regain her pulse and she was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. No other details were released, although TMZ reports that someone used epinephrine to help Presley regain her pulse.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." TMZ also published a photo of Priscilla, 77, arriving at the hospital to see her daughter.

An attorney for Michael Lockwood, Presley's fourth ex-husband and the father of her 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley, also wished her well. "Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children," attorney Joseph Yanny told Us Weekly. Presley and the guitarist were married from 2006 to 2021, and are still involved in a custody battle over their daughters and finances.

Presley's medical emergency comes just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globes with her mother to support Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic about her father. Autin Butler, who plays the title role, won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy movie. Presley, Priscilla, and the rest of the Presley family have been supporting the film since its release last year.

"I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," Presley told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."