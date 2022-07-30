Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.

According to him, Lisa Marie earns an estimated $3.2 million annually. In his filing, he claims she received $900k for a book deal, over $1 million from a settlement, and "she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year in personal expenses that she runs through her various businesses." He also says Lisa Marie was paid money from the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler. Additionally, he argues that Lisa Marie is the beneficiary and controls a trust established after her father's death, which is worth an estimated $60 million dollars.

"I am struggling to survive and for the past year subsisted on little more than unemployment compensation and emergency relief compensation from the government," he said in his recent filing. "During our marriage, [Lisa Marie] insisted that I refuse jobs with other artists and forced me to work exclusively with her as a musician."

He is currently being paid $4,641 monthly in support until the next hearing. Lisa Marie doesn't believe she should have to pay an increased amount in support.