Lisa Marie Presley Dramatically Dropped Weight for Golden Globes, Report Claims

Days before Lisa Marie Presley's untimely death, she attended the Golden Globes in order to support the film Elvis. According to TMZ, Presley lost a lot of weight in advance of the Golden Globes. Sources have told TMZ that Presley was stressed about appearing on the awards circuit for Elvis, as she previously enjoyed the anonymity that she had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family sources opened up to TMZ about how Presley was doing in the years before her passing. As fans know, she dealt with an impossible amount of grief when her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020. During this time, Presley didn't want to be seen by anyone and was thankful that she could wear a mask that prevented people from identifying her when she did venture outside. She reportedly spent much of her time at home in 2021 and 2022. But, as Elvis nabbed awards attention, Presley began to appear at numerous high-profile events in support of the film.

TMZ reported that Presley lost 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the Golden Globe awards. One source claimed that she was "obsessed" with losing weight and looking her best for awards season. Another source said, "Were it not for the Golden Globes, Lisa might be alive today." The publication's sources also claimed that Presley started taking opioids again because she was so stressed about being in the public eye again.

Presley attended the Golden Globes two days before her death at the age of 54. She was on hand to watch Austin Butler, who portrayed her late father in Elvis, accept the award for Best Actor in a Drama. He later released a statement paying tribute to Presley, which read, "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie." Butler's statement continued, "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Butler was later nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Elvis. While calling in to the Today Show, he said that he was dedicating his nomination to Presley. He said that the nomination was "bittersweet" as it came weeks after her tragic death. The star shared, "It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her."