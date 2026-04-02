Lindsey Buckingham Doused in Unknown Substance in Attack by Suspected Stalker

Lindsey Buckingham was the victim of an attack by a suspected stalker on Wednesday as the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist was doused in an unknown substance.

The musician, 76, was on his way to an appointment at a building in Santa Monica, Calif., when a woman attacked and dumped the unknown substance on him, according to NBC4 in Los Angeles. The two-time Grammy winner was not injured in the attack.

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NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Lindsey Buckingham during Thursdays September 16, 2021 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

The attacker, who fled the scene, was described by authorities as a stalking suspect known to Buckingham from past incidents. Police said an arrest was expected soon, but no updates have been reported as of Thursday morning.

Police believe that the suspect learned the details of Buckingham’s appointment and showed up to attack him. The incident is under investigation.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit is working with the Santa Monica Police Department to investigate this incident,” a spokesperson for the LAPD told Entertainment Weekly. “To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be provided at this time.”

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac with Stevie Nicks in 1975 and went on to write some of the band’s most popular songs, including Go Your Own Way,” “Big Love,” and “Tusk.”

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 27: Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Brown Theatre on October 27, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

While Buckingham performed with Fleetwood Mac on and off for decades, he officially ended his relationship with the band ahead of their 2018 tour, suing in October of that year for breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract and claiming he was still owed his $12 million share of tour revenue. The parties settled the lawsuit two months after he filed.

“I’m happy enough with it,” Buckingham told CBS This Morning of the settlement in December of that year. “I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”

Most recently, Buckingham released a self-titled album in 2021, his seventh solo record overall.