Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Reveals His Name

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom after welcoming her first child with husband Bader Shammas. A representative for The Parent Trap star confirmed to PEOPLE Monday afternoon that the proud new parents welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where the couple lives, though Lohan's rep didn't share the little one's date of birth.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told the outlet, adding that little Luai's name an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector. Lohan has not shared the news on social media, where she documented her journey to motherhood over the past several months.

Lohan first announced her pregnancy back in March, writing that her and Shammas' first child was "coming soon" and that she and her husband "are blessed and excited!" She added in a statement to Us Weekly at the time that she and Shammas were "very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" She went on to debut her baby bump later that month when she snapped a mirror selfie, which she uploaded to her Instagram Story, during a trip to New York. In the photo, Lohan wore a green and white collared dress that accentuated her growing baby bump.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way," the Mean Girls actress said in her June sit down with Allure, adding of balancing her career with motherhood, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

This is the first baby for Lohan and Shammas. The couple have been romantically linked since February 2020 when Lohan shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, in which she casually mentioned a "boyfriend" in the caption, though it is believed they have dated since 2018. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, the couple tied the knot on July 2, 2022. They currently reside in Dubai, where Lohan moved in 2014.