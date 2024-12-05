Teen Disney Actor ‘Sleeping on the Streets,’ Says He’s Been Abused at Home

Former Marvel star Jack Veal, who played Kid Loki in Disney+‘s Loki, has revealed he’s homeless at 17, living in an unsafe trailer and seeking urgent assistance after alleged abuse at home. “Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17 and I’m homeless,” Veal announced in a TikTok video posted Monday, Dec. 2. “You may know me from Loki, The End of the F***ing World, or various other movies where I played important roles. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera.”

The British actor, whose credits include roles in the Oscar-winning film The Favourite and Call The Midwife, detailed his dire living conditions. “I can’t stay at my grandparents’ because my granddad is unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help,” he explained. “Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets.”

In the video tour, Veal revealed the harsh realities of his situation, showing viewers a plastic bag for toiletries, a towel, a small mattress, and a shelf with a handful of snacks. With no electricity, he relies on portable power banks while enduring near-freezing winter temperatures through smashed windows. “I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard.”

The actor, who began his screen career at age 10, disclosed his struggles with various conditions. “I struggle with mental health, like autism, ADHD, and [have been] screened for bipolar and psychosis,” he shared. “At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the Government are treating kids.”

His initial plea for help garnered immediate attention, leading to a promising development Tuesday. “I don’t know what you guys have done but it’s gotten out there and it’s really, really helped me. They’re taking action now,” Veal shared in a tearful follow-up video. “They’re actually doing something so God bless you all. I’ll let you know how the meeting goes and there’s no promises, but this is the first time they’ve considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all.”

However, the situation took another turn on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when Veal posted a discouraging update. “They’ve told me that I need to be street homeless again or return home until they find me a foster care placement, which might take a while. They’re telling me days, which is probably gonna be weeks, because they lie. So I’m gonna have to be street homeless,” he said. “This is another call out for help. I had hope, but again they’re not doing anything. They want to put me in foster care, but in the meantime, I have to stay on the streets. It’s f—ing ridiculous.”

The young actor’s career showed early promise, beginning with his debut in My Name Is Lenny in 2017. Born in 2007, he went on to appear in Tin Star that same year, followed by a five-episode role as Young James in The End of the F***ing World. His portrayal of Kid Loki alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Emmy-nominated Marvel series came in 2021, with his most recent appearance being in the sci-fi show The Peripheral the following year.

In his plea for assistance, Veal emphasized he wasn’t seeking financial support: “You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help.”

Then, in a tearful late-breaking update on TikTok, Veal shared positive news about his situation. “I finally got a placement. And it’s amazing,” he revealed. “They eventually called me after I had an interview with a journalist, and told me that they changed their minds and they’re going to give me an emergency placement.”

The emotional video showed the young actor expressing gratitude to his supporters and a person named Luca who helped him through the crisis. “It’s been wild. It’s been so wild. But thank you all very much. Thank you. Um, sending you all my love. God bless you all,” he said, crediting public attention for the authorities’ change of heart: “And that was all because of you.”