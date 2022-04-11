Lindsay Lohan Reveals the Reason Tina Fey Didn't Let Her Play Regina George in 'Mean Girls'

✖

Lindsay Lohan recently revealed an interesting new tidbit about her breakout role in Mean Girls. In an April 7 interview with Vogue, she reminisced about her past styles. Lohan, 35, came across a still of herself as Cady Heron from the film, wearing a strapless black and pink dress.

"The story behind me playing Cady in Mean Girls is actually really unknown by a lot of people, Lohan explained. "I wanted to play Regina because I'd just come off of Freaky Friday, and I really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now. And I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again. And Mark Waters, the director, was insistent that I played Cady, and so was Tina [Fey]. They were like, 'No, no, no, you're the lovable one, you have to play Cady,'" she continued. So I was so eager to get into the transitional part of, 'Okay, let's get to the pretty part of Cady.' It's just such a lovable movie."

Even though she was eager to throw on a pair of high heels and a short skirt like her costars, there were advantages to dressing down on the set. "I remember doing the fittings for Mean Girls, and I would just, I would get really excited to wear the skirts and kind of dress more girly," Lohan said. "But then I felt really relieved when I played Cady just coming fresh out of Africa because I got to chill and be more relaxed, and everyone was kind of jealous that I was wearing sneakers and they couldn't every day."

The former Disney star is staying busy this year, signing a deal to star in two more Netflix movies in addition to a Christmas movie she already filmed for the streaming platform, Falling For Christmas. Lohan also starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film, said in a statement from March.

In November 2021, she got engaged to Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based assistant vice president for Credit Suisse. During an interview with Extra in February, Lohan said she was already planning their wedding. "I'm looking at destinations," Lohan said. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so..."