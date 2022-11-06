Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter After His Shocking Death at 34

Hilary Duff is reflecting on the life and love she once shared with Aaron Carter. The singer and rapper died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. His death was confirmed by his brother Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." Nick is a member of the Backstreet Boys. Per reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning. An LA sheriff's spokesperson told The Post that deputies responded to his home at 10:58 a.m. local time and found a person dead. His rep would also later confirm the news in a statement that reads: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. His house sitter reportedly found him and notified authorities. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

The former teen heartthrob became a regular on Nickelodeon and guest-starred on the Disney Channel. He had an infamous love triangle between Duff and The Parent Trapp star Lindsay Lohan. He appeared on Lizzie McGuire as himself and became Duff's character's first kiss. Aaron and Duff two dated for about two years before he moved on to Lohan. The two women feuded over him for several years as he went between both young women. Now Duff is honoring the late star.

"For Aaron – I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the world," she began in part in an Instagram post. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy," she concluded with a heart emoji.

Aaron leaves behind a son, Prince. His fiance Melanie Martin spoke with TMZ about his passing. "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated," she said.