Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump in New Photos

Lindsay Lohan is gracing the cover of Allure magazine this month, in which the pregnant actress can been seen cradling her baby bump. In the new photos, the mom-to-be glows in front of the camera, with one image showing her placing a hand on her stomach while doing a flowing black outfit. See a peek at the look below.

Speaking to the outlet about her pregnancy, Lohan gushed, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom." She added, "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way." Lohan also revealed that she got some very good advice from her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis, who offered insight into how to balance being a parent with having a movie career, "You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine," Lohan says her on-screen mom told her.

Lohan first revealed her pregnancy news to TMZ back in March. In a statement provided to the outlet, Lohan and her husband, Credit Suisse financier Bader Shammas said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Additionally, Lohan also shared an image of an infant onesie on Instagram, baring the words "Coming Soon," and a caption that reads, "We are blessed and excited!" This will be the first child for both Lohan and Shammas.

After three years of dating, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas — a financier — on November 28, 2021. Several months later — on July 2, 2022 — a rep for Lohan confirmed that she and Shammas were married. This came after the actress referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram birthday post, sparking chatter among fans.

In her post, Lohan shared a photo of herself and Shammas which showed off her wedding ring. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Notably, Shammas gifted Lohan a Cartier bracelet during their first Christmas as a couple. Back in November, the actress told Vogue that she planned to pass the bracelet — which considers the most memorable present she has ever been given — on to their daughter if they ever had children. "That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," Lohan said.