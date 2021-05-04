Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson for New Hulu Series 'Pam & Tommy'

✖

Lily James has transformed into Pamela Anderson in the first photos from the set of the new Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. The actress will star as the iconic blonde bombshell in the miniseries, which follows the Baywatch star's whirlwind romance with Tommy Lee and the ensuing birth of the modern sex tape scandal after a video from their honeymoon was stolen and distributed publicly.

James is clearly channeling the model with her teased updo in the first photos from set, rocking thick bangs Anderson wore in the '90s and covering her face with a shield due to COVID filming precautions. What's sure to be a fun retro costume was hidden by a pink robe, and fans will just have to wait to see the '90s fashion coming out of the new series.

James stars opposite Sebastian Stan as the Mötley Crüe drummer Anderson fell in love with and married on a beach in Mexico just 96 hours after first meeting one another. The two eventually welcomed two children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee, before divorcing in 1998. Neither Anderson nor Lee are involved with the project, reports Deadline. Stan was the first of the miniseries' stars to confirm his casting on social media, sharing a story about the project back in December alongside a string of emojis including dynamite, theater masks, a knife and heart.

Also starring in the series, written by Rob Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie, are Seth Rogen, who is set to play the man who stole Anderson and Lee's sex tape, and Nick Offerman, who plays Uncle Miltie, the larger-than-life "money guy" who helps Rogen's character distribute the tape, as per Deadline. No date has been set for the premiere of Pam & Tommy yet.

James opened up about her upcoming role as Anderson to The Guardian this month while promoting the new BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel The Pursuit of Love. When it comes to transforming into a blonde, she answered, "I’ve been experimenting with wigs of late. Mixing it up. There really is something different about being blonde. I remember that from back in my Cinderella days." She continued, "I’ve never felt more nervous about a project, but I’m excited too. I want to keep pushing and stretching myself."