Tommy Lee’s Fiancee Tweets Warning to Haters: ‘I’m Gonna Clap Back’

Tommy Lee’s fiance, Brittany Furlan, is warning everyone — especially Pamela Anderson, Lee’s ex-wife — not to speak out of turn about their relationship in a tweet on Monday.

“I’m a REALLY nice person,” Furlan tweeted. “BUT IF YOU COME FOR ME YOU BEST BELIEVE I’M GONNA CLAP BACK,” she wrote, adding a clapping hands emoji between each of the capitalized words for emphasis.

Many felt that the 31-year-old actress was responding directly to Anderson, her fiance’s ex-wife, who posted a long stream-of-consciousness essay on Lee’s mental health and drinking as the Motley Crue drummer prepares to press charges against his own son for assault. In “Alcoholism is the Devil,” Anderson addresses Furlan’s part in her family’s struggle as well.

“He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath- His fiancé keeps him drunk – this is what he wants – someone to behave badly with,” Anderson wrote on her official website. “It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight.”

The exchange of harsh words comes in response to an actual fight between Lee and his son, Brandon, who he had during his three-year marriage to Anderson in the late 1990s. Lee went on a social media rampage last weekend after an episode of Life Stories aired, showing an interview between Piers Morgan and Anderson. In it, she referred to Lee as abusive, which enraged the rock star.

Lee’s 21-year-old son, who was staying with his father part time, was reportedly upset by the posts, and went to his father’s bedroom to confront him. There are conflicting reports, with Lee claiming that his son assaulted him after being asked to leave, and Brandon asserting that his father lunged at him drunkenly. However, paramedics arrived to find Lee unconscious with a bloody lip and a concussion.

Anderson expressed disappointment that Lee is pressing charges against his son in her post.

“I stand beside my son who acted out of self defense and was scared for his life,” wrote the 50-year-old model. “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family.”

As for her son, Anderson said that he is handling the proceedings with grace. “His heart amazes me,” she wrote.

“He still does not want to see his dad in Jail

“He just wants him to get sober. He was puting [sic] together an Intervention (along with friends and people Tommy works with and admired). So that whatever is left of his life can be healthy and peaceful and maybe he will be a healthy part of their lives one day. Maybe a positive part of our future grandkids life. Brandon has risked everything to save his father.”