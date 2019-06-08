Lil Xan Pulls Gun on Man at Gas Station Amid Argument, Drops the N-Word

Rapper Lil Xan reportedly threatened a man with a handgun during an argument over Tupac in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Lil Xan is known for brazen acts, though this latest may take the cake. The rapper was caught on cell phone footage threatening another man with a handgun in a downtown Los Angeles parking lot. The video — first published by TMZ — shows a verbal altercation that started over Xan’s previous statements about Tupac.

The man holding the camera asked Lil Xan why he “talked s—” about Tupac in an interview last year. In the interview in question, Lil Xan called the legendary rapper’s music “boring,” but he did not seem to appreciate having it thrown in his face on Friday night.

He yelled at the cameraman, even shouting a racial slur at him.

“What the f— you want, bruh?” the rapper said. “Get the f— out, n—!”

Lil Xan then brandished what appeared to be a real handgun. The cameraman laughed incredulously at the weapon, urging Lil Xan to show it to the camera again. He obliged, even aiming it at the other man, before climbing back into the passenger seat of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. Lil Xan’s girlfriend, Annie Smith, was driving, and she got in on the yelling as well.

“You started it, you dumb f—,” she said.

The whole encounter reportedly took place just before 10 p.m. PT on Friday. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, as the cameraman filed a report. In response, Lil Xan claimed he pulled out the handgun in self defense. The rapper issued a statement on Instagram later on.

“The media is gonna try and twist was just happened at a gas station,” he wrote. “I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense, f— all you old head ass b—es still talking bout that 2pac s— live your own life and stop picking on a kid.”

The Tupac comment goes back to March of 2018. At the time, he was interviewed on Revolt TV, and he was candidly dismissive of one of the genre’s most influential voices.

“It’s just boring music,” he said at the time.

Lil Xan, now 22 years old, has never stopped taking flak for the comment, even as other controversies plagued his career. The rapper has dealt with substance abuse and dependency issues, health problems and, of course, his confusing romance with Noah Cyrus.

So far, his representatives and lawyers have not responded to Friday night’s altercation.