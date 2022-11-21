Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga Memorial Prompts Flood of Well Wishes to Final Instagram Post

Leslie Jordan's fans are continuing to mourn his loss weeks after his sudden death. As family and friends gathered in the actor's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a special memorial service, fans flooded Jordan's final Instagram post, a tribute post shared by his family as the beloved star was laid to rest.

The post, shared Sunday, featured two side-by-side photos of Jordan. The first image showed Jordan as a child, with the second image being a more recent photo of the late star. The images were shared alongside a caption reading, "We will never say goodbye. We will keep you alive in our memories and with your stories. Funeral and Memorial, 11/20/22 – Chattanooga, Tennessee." Similar to how the actor's posts were received immediately following his death last month, the Sunday post immediately became a place for friends, fellow stars, and fans to pay their respects.

Commenting on the post, Ruby Amanfu wrote, "When the impact is seismic, you can't help but continue to feel the vibrations. Live on, Leslie," with Linda Thompson adding, "Beautiful sweet Leslie! How you are missed! You still had that same little cherubic look as when you were a little boy!" One fan wrote, "As one of his many fellow hunkerdowners we will remember him and always be thankful and grateful for the joy he gave us during lockdown." Somebody else commented, "He got me through the pandemic with his daily 'hunker downer' messages. He will be missed terribly." Several people, including Lucy Hale, Michelle Pfeiffer, and many fans, reacted to the post with heart emojis.

"If there is a way to access Instagram in the hereafter, I feel like Leslie is checking these messages and being 'tickled' by them. I remember once referring to people following him on here as 'followers' and he corrected me, 'I prefer to call them friends' he said," Justin Long wrote in his own comment. "When I got to hang out w him in Chattanooga, I witnessed him treating the fans who'd approach him with such kindness and humor – the way you would a friend. His mirth and joy of life will always remain with me."

Jordan, the actor and comedian best known for his roles in Call Me Kat, Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, and American Horror Story, died on Oct. 24 after he crashed his car into a building. It is believed he suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash. He was 67.