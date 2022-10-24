Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: How Did Beloved Actor Die

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 after a suspected medical emergency and subsequent car crash. Jordan was reportedly driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he suffered some kind of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Jordan's family has yet to confirm his passing or the cause of his death at this time.

The actor, who was best known for his work on shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, had a resurgence in popularity in recent years after his social media antics marked much of the early COVID-19 pandemic in pop culture. Jordan has been a Hollywood mainstay, however, since he moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, when he was often asked to audition for "gay" characters.

"I was never closeted here," he told PEOPLE in January 2021 of his move to the west coast from Tennessee. "Back then, there were about three or four openly gay actors, but they never had us audition as 'gay.'" The roles called for a "mama's boy," or someone "a little fey. They'd even ask for someone a little 'minty.'"

Jordan was also open throughout his career about his struggles with substance abuse, having celebrated more than 20 years sober prior to his death. "I don't do parties," he told PEOPLE in 2021, adding that he hadn't been out past 6 p.m. in years and loved spending time alone at home. "I love being by myself," Jordan explained. "I think that has a lot to do with my twin sisters. Growing up, they were so close, and then there was me. I played by myself a lot. I'm very much a loner. But today I am more comfortable with who I am than ever. Every day is like gravy."

Jordan's final Instagram post was shared Sunday and featured him singing a hymn with songwriter and musician Danny Myrick. "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin' with [Danny Myrick]," the actor captioned the sweet video. "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."