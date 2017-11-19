Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending ‘Girls’ Writer Accused of Sexual Assault

Lena Dunham took a lot of flack this week for defending Girls writer-producer Murray Miller over charges of sexual assault. Now, she’s come forward with a new tweet and a change of heart.

Dunham is referring to actress Aurora Perrineau’s accusation that Miller sexually assaulted her while working on the movie Passengers back in 2012. Perrineau would have been 17 years old.

Dunham‘s initial tweet — which has since been deleted — stated that she and Jenni Conner, her co-showrunner on Girls, were giving Miller the benefit of the doubt.

“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story,” Dunham wrote, “our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”

Since facing the reactions of the internet, as well as a bit of apparent soul-searching, Dunham’s new statement shows a different sentiment. She makes it clear that, whether she believes Perrineau personally or not, she realizes now that she spoke out of turn. Dunham seems to have come to the conclusion that her original statement was counter-productive to the public conversation around sexual assault. “Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed.”

Miller has denied all of Perrineau’s accusations through a statement released by his lawyer. The case is currently being investigated by the LAPD.

In addition to Girls, Miller has done notable work on American Dad and King of the Hill. Perrineau is best known for Passengers and Jem and the Holograms.