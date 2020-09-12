Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Baby No. 2

✖

Actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody now have a family of four! Meester gave birth to the couple's second child recently, Brody announced Friday. The couple has been married since 2014 and are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Arlo.

Brody, 40, broke the news during an episode of The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular show on Twitch. "I have a new kid," Brody said, reports Entertainment Tonight. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." The former The O.C. actor did not go into further detail. Meester has not commented on the happy news, although she did publish a message on Instagram voicing support for Feeding America, which is helping families in need.

The former Gossip Girl star and Brody are a very private couple and never even formally announced they were expecting. It was not until paparazzi photos of Meester with a baby bump were published in April that fans learned she was pregnant. In an interview with GQ last year, Brody said the two are "homebodies," adding that Meeser is more private than he is.

"We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way," the Ready Or Not actor explained. "I’m not s—ing on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media." In that same interview, Brody said becoming a dad has changed his life for "the best in every way."

Arlo is "the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy," Brody told GQ. "She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself. Also, that’s 100% true and even in another way. She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of 'I don’t need your approval I have my daughter, f— you.'"

Meester and Brody are best known for their roles in two iconic shows of the 2000s. Meester played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and Brody starred as Seth Cohen in The O.C. Since then, the two have remained busy. Meester recently starred in ABC's two-season sitcom Single Parents. Brody recently starred in the horror movie Ready Or Not and the hit DC Comics movie Shazam!. Earlier this year, Brody was seen in the FX miniseries, Mrs. America.