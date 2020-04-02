‘The O.C.’ Alum Adam Brody and ‘Single Parents’ Star Leighton Meester Expecting Second Child Together

The O.C. alum Adam Brody and Single Parents star Leighton Meester are reportedly set to become parents once again. Us Weekly reported the exciting news on Wednesday, noting that the information was obtained from the Daily Mail, which published photos of Meester apparently sporting a growing baby bump. The two actors are already parents to a daughter, Arlo Day Brody, who is 4 years old.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published photos of Meester, who donned black overalls and a gray T-shirt over an apparent baby bump. The former Gossip Girl star could be seen out on a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday with her husband, Brody, and the couple’s daughter, Arlo, who sat in a stroller. Although, it should be noted that Arlo’s face could not be seen in the photos. The publication reported that the last time that Meester was photographed was back in January. Neither Meester nor Brody has spoken out on these reports just yet.

Us Weekly reported that Meester gave birth to daughter Arlo back in August 2015. More recently, in September 2019, she spoke to the publication about how much she loves her little one.

“People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’ I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would,’she told the outlet at the time.

She also spoke about raising her daughter to Us Weekly in April 2018. During the interview, she noted that she learned just how important playtime is for young children.

“I’ve realized more than ever that playing is how [babies] learn and work,” the Single Parents star said. “When they play, that’s their work. Tha’s their job. As soon as they get up, they want to play. That’s how they grow, socialize, learn and develop.”

Meester and Brody have been together for some time now. They previously tied the knot in 2014 in a secret ceremony, as E! News reported.

“Leighton and Adam got married in Northern California by the ocean a couple of weeks ago,” a source told E! News regarding the pair’s nuptials. “It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful.”