Legendary Soul Singer Dies: Brenton Wood Was 83

Classic soul singer Brenton Wood has died. Best known for the hits “The Oogum Boogum Song” and “Gimme Little Sign,” Wood passed from natural causes at his home in Moreno Valley, CA, with his family by his side. His cause of death and final words were shared by his manager and assistant.

“Catch you on the rebound,” Woods is reported to have said, in reference to his 1967 song of the same name. He was 83.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wood was born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, LA, moving with his family to San Pedro, CA, and gaining an appreciation of music that led him to Compton College. His stage name is taken from the wealthy Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles, likely best known as the former home of infamous NFL star O.J. Simpson.

His biggest hits soon followed, with Wood recording several singles before joining Double Shot Records in 1967 and releasing “The Oogum Boogum Song” and “Gimme Little Sign” to acclaim, reaching No. 19 and No. 9 on the Billboard R&B and Pop charts.

Both songs found a second life later in Wood’s career thanks to appearances in movies and television. “Oogum Boogum” can be heard in countless projects, including Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot, The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, and Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

Wood had announced a farewell tour earlier in 2024, titling it Catch You on the Rebound: The Last Tour. It was cut short due to his hospitalization. Rest in peace.