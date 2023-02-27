Legendary Actor Gordon Pinsent Dead at 92

Award-winning Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who gained international recognition in Away From Her, has died. Pinsent passed away "peacefully in sleep" with his family by his side on Saturday, Feb. 25, by his son-in-law, actor Peter Keleghan, confirmed in a statement written on behalf of Pinsent's family, including daughters, Leah and Beverly, and son Barry. In the statement, Pinsent's family said the actor "passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath." Pinsent was 92. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, in 1930, Pinsent's seven-decades-long career began when he was a late teen with appearances in radio drama on the CBC. After serving in the Canadian army for four years in the '50s, Pinsent returned to acting, going on to add some 150 credits to his name throughout the remainder of his career. Along with appearing at the Stratford Festival in 1962 and performing supporting roles in productions of Macbeth, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, and Cyrano de Bergerac, according to Variety, he also appeared on children's shows in the early 1960s, including CBC's The Forest Rangers. He also had roles in Due South, The Red Green Show, The Grand Seduction, Quentin Durgens, M.P., Street Legal, It Takes a Thief, Silence of the North, and Thomas Crown Affair.

He made us laugh. He made us cry. He brought our province to the world stage. He represented us in a way like no other. Thank you, Gordon Pinsent, for all you did for the arts, for Newfoundland and Labrador, and for our country. My condolences to his family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/mbeMg3W7wv — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) February 26, 2023

Pinsent, however, was perhaps best known across the world for his role alongside Julie Christie in Sarah Polley's drama Away from Her. In the 2006 film, Pinsent starred as Grant, a husband grappling with the loss of his wife to Alzheimer's disease. The role earned him the Academy of Canadian Television and Cinema's Genie Award for best actor in a leading role in 2008. Pinsent was also well-known as the voice of Babar the Elephant in Babar: The Movie and on the animation series Babar and the Adventures of Badou.

In addition to acting, Pinsent also practiced as a painter, writer, playwright and director. His memoir, By the Way, was published in 1994, and two of his novels, The Rowdyman and John and the Missus, were adapted into feature films.

Amid news of his passing, many have paid tribute to the legendary actor, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharing on Twitter, "Gordon Pinsent was one of Canada's most iconic actors. He was passionate, captivating, and endlessly talented. His family has said that he "loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath" – and I hope he knew that we felt the same about him." Polley tweeted, "Gordon had an enormous capacity for joy in absolutely everything he did. It was infectious and educational. There wasn't a moment without a twinkle of mischief and a determination to enjoy the moment." Pinsent is survived by his three children, Leah, Barry and Beverly.