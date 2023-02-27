TV Host and Actress Subi Suresh Dead at 41

Popular Malayalam film actress and television host Subi Suresh has died. Suresh passed away at Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to The Hindu. Suresh's death came after she was initially admitted to the hospital on Jan. 28 for treatment for acute liver failure. She was 41.



Suresh opened up about her health struggles just prior to her death. In a recent video shared to her YouTube channel, per Times of India, the actress told fans that her health was in decline, explaining, "as I did not follow any good habit of having food and medicine on time, I am suffering the consequences altogether now." Suresh said that she "became severely ill and was unable to eat anything due to body pain, chest pain and gastric problems" ahead of a shoot, and it was ultimately "found that my body did not possess enough potassium." Suresh said that and "didn't take any medicines correctly," adding that it was only after she developed gastric issues that she made an appointment with a gastroenterologist. According to Suresh, she was suffering from a stone in the pancreas, as well as thyroid issues. As the conditions worsened, Suresh explained that she "decided to follow healthy eating habits and began to take food three times a day."

She played a major role in all the sketch comedies that we all grew up watching on Cinemala. This information is sad and shocking in every way. She was a legendary figure on Malayalam television and a great comedian.



Rest in peace Subi Suresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uf3YNx55Vl — Shaji Paapan (@billyoftea) February 22, 2023

A native of Thripunitura in Ernakulam, Suresh began her career as a participant in the various stage programs organized by the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe, Suresh quickly earning recognition and a fanbase with her timing and unique style of delivering dialogues. After creating a niche for herself, she went on to appear on popular comedy programmes in various Malayalam television channels, including Cinemala, before making her big screen debut in director Rajasenan's 2006 film Kanakasimhasanam. The role was followed by appearances in Drama, Panchavarnathatha, Killadi Raman, Thaskaralahala, and Happy Husbands, among others.



Amid news of her passing, fellow celebrities and fans have shared condolences and tributes online. Remembering Suresh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Suresh "a promising artist, who had a great future ahead," adding, per NDTV, Suresh "won a place in the hearts of Malayalis through reality shows and comedy programmes." Actor Dulquer Salmaan said that he was "absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do," adding in a tweet, "A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time." Suresh is survived by her parents and a brother.