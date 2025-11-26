‘Leave It to Beaver’ and ‘Petticoat Junction’ Child Actor Dies of Cancer: John Eimen Was 76

Actor John Eimen, beloved for his many roles as a child actor in the 1950s and 60s, has died. He was 76.

According to his family, he died of prostate cancer at his home in Mukilteo, Washington after being diagnosed this past September.

After moving with his family to Los Angeles in the 1950s, the red-haired Eimen was discovered by an agent friend of his teacher in first grade. He was often credited as Johnny Eimen, and began his career with guest spots in popular shows like The Untouchables, Have Gun – Will Travel, and Wagon Train in the 1950s.

He next made an appearance in the classic Twilight Zone episode “The Fugitive,” which starred J. Pat O’Malley as the king of a planet far, far away that fled his furious subjects and escaped to Earth.

Eimen’s most popular roles were in Leave It to Beaver, where he appeared sporadically as a classmate of Theodore throughout the entire series run from 1957 to 1963, and in NBC’s 1962 sitcom McKeever and the Colonel, where Eimen had a starring role as a close friend of the titular character.

Other credits included Going My Way, The Rebel, The Lloyd Bridges Show, Angel, Bachelor Father, Wendy and Me, and his last on-screen role in Petticoat Junction.

After his time as a child actor ended, he moved to Japan to pursue a music career, where he met his eventual wife of 51 years. They had two kids, and eventually moved back to the U.S. in the 1990s, where they remained until his death.

He is survived by his wife Midori, his two sons, and his two grandsons.