Leann Rimes’ Ex Dean Sheremet Welcomes Son Atlas Wilding With Fiancee

It’s a boy!

Congratulations are in order for Dean Sheremet and his fiancée, Vanessa Black, as the couple welcome their first child together, son Atlas Wilding.

Sheremet confirmed the happy baby news on Instagram in a sweet post.

“Meet our new partner in crime ATLAS WILDING SHEREMET-BLACK. If the way you entered into this world is any indication of the life we wills hare, V and I are in for a wild ride,” Sheremet wrote alongside a gallery of photos.

The newest addition to the Black-Sheremet family was born Sunday, Aug. 5 at 12:24 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces, Sheremet wrote on Nat’s Next Adventure blog as he called his bride-to-be his “hero.”

“I’ve never met a more courageous, example of love, strength or bravery in my life. I have such incredible respect for every woman who steps up to this momentous task. I am forever in awe,” Sheremet detailed, according to PEOPLE.

“Today was a reminder that even the best laid plans can go completely up in smoke, but as long as we have a healthy mommy and healthy baby, in the end, nothing else matters,” he added. “Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and well wishes. We love you all.”

The two announced they were expecting earlier this spring, not too long after getting engaged.

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that my beautiful fiancee Vanessa Black and I are expecting our first child this summer,” the former backup dancer said in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a father, and I cannot wait to nurture a family full of love and adventure.”

Sheremet was previously married to country star LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2009, which ended in a painful divorce following allegations that Rimes cheated with now-husband Eddie Cibrian. Following their highly publicized breakup in 2010, Sheremet went on to marry Sarah Silver, whom he split with in 2016.

The chef seems to have met his match the third time around, with the couple happily documenting their journey parenthood through Instagram.