'Everybody Loves Raymond' Star Brad Garrett's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Comments Earn Agreement From Leah Thompson: 'True Story'

Leah Thompson has weighed in on the ongoing scandal about Ellen DeGeneres and the work environment on her daytime talk show. Earlier in July, a number of current and former staff members from The Ellen DeGeneres Show spoke out about the unpleasant conditions that allegedly run rampant behind the scenes.

As more and more stories started to trickle out, actor Brad Garrett addressed the rumors on Twitter, calling the treatment of DeGeneres' staff "common knowledge" in the industry. Thompson, who replied to a tweet made by PEOPLE over Garrett's remarks, simply acknowledged that what he was saying was true. The numerous allegations even prompted WarnerMedia, the parent company behind the talk show, to launch an investigation. DeGeneres herself also issued an apology over the allegations in a note to her staff.

True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020

Granted, the apology didn't exactly go over well, with some taking it as an attempt by DeGeneres to shift the blame off herself and onto her executive producers. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," the note read. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

She went on to write that she was "glad" the issues have now been brought to her attention while promising she and everyone else involved will "learn and grow" from this. "It's important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so," she wrote. This speech would have been better done in public, but with COVID-19 shutting down production, DeGeneres said she would have to settle for apologizing in the memo. While she went on to write that she was "so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world," she has reportedly talked about quitting the show as the stories about her behavior keep coming out of the woodwork.