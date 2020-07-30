✖

Leah Remini has addressed the deaths of both Kelly Preston and Benjamin Keough, and how they relate to the Church of Scientology, given that both families had prominent members involved in the controversial religious sect. In the second episode of her new podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, Remini states that their respective deaths from cancer and suicide wouldn't have been viewed sympathetically in the church.

As Remini explains, Scientologists dismiss all ailments, including cancer, as something that happens when someone is exposed to something that opposes their church. The noted critic of the church said that members are told when they've become a "potential trouble source," they become connected to "suppression," which is something (or someone) against Scientology. Remini's co-host, Mike Rinder, also spoke about the Scientology "audit" process, which is intended to root out what's making a member a potential trouble source. "It's always the belief that if you find the right thing, it will resolve."

Remini went on to explain the process of members ridding themselves of body thetans, which begins at level OT 3. The King of Queens alum was an OT 7 and said that the auditing process involved talking to the unseen body thetans in search of wellness. Including possible recovery from cancer. While asking these body thetans "What are you?," per author and founder L. Ron Hubbard's instructions, it will eventually realize that it's not cancer and before finding another body to infect.

This isn't the first time that the death of Preston, who was married to Scientologist John Travolta for 30 years, has caused people to speculate on his relationship with the church. Another former member and current critic of the church, Jeffrey Augustine, pointed out that Travolta supporting Preston's decision to seek conventional treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, as well as his praising of their staff on social media. "The statement was unequivocal in the support of medical staff," Augustine told The Daily Mail. "It shows they've backed away from Scientology."

"It'll hurt to lose your wife of 30 years," Augustine continued. "There will be grief, it's human. There's no acknowledgment in that statement of Scientology, David Miscavige, or auditing, there's nothing that's critical, he took care of it in his own hands, this is a personal matter, like 'I don't need the Church.'"