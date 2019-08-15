Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Coming to an End

Leah Remini‘s A&E series, Scientology and the Aftermath, is coming to an end after three seasons, with Remini reportedly making the decision to conclude the show. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the series’ final episode will air Aug. 26 and is a two-hour special filmed in front of a live studio audience of former Scientology members. The episode “will focus on testimonials alleging that Scientology policies have hindered members from reporting instances of sexual assault and physical violence to the authorities.”

According to sources, the finale will include the accusations of rape against actor and Scientologist, Danny Masterson. Two of the women who have accused Masterson will be interviewed during the episode, though the former The Ranch star will not be the focus of the finale show. The episode will also feature a panel of legal, psychological and law-enforcement experts advising the former members on how to seek justice and affect change.

Scientology and the Aftermath has won several awards during its run including a TCA Award, PGA Award, Online Film & Television Association Award and an Emmy Award. This year, it is again nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Remini started the show after her own exit from Scientology in 2013 and works with fellow Scientology defector Mike Rinder to investigate stories of abuse and harassment in the controversial organization, with the duo interviewing former members of the church about their experiences. The show premiered in 2016 and will end after 36 episodes.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support The Aftermath wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways,” Remini said in a press statement, via Entertainment Weekly. “We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

“Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 36 episodes exemplify A&E’s mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles,” added Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E Network executive vp and head of programming. “We can’t thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series.”

Photo Credit: Getty / JC Olivera