Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson Rape Charges

Actor Leah Remini has spoken out about the charges filed against Danny Masterson over the rape of three women. The charges, which were announced on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, accused The Ranch star of "forcibly raping three women" between 2001 and 2003. Masterson was arrested shortly after the charges were made public.

Remini has been a vocal critic of The Church of Scientology, which Masterson is currently a member of. The King of Queens star previously addressed the accusations lobbed at Masterson on Twitter back in March when she asked what justice would be served to the "brave women" who stepped forward with them. On Wednesday, Remini quote-tweeted a story about Masterson from the Associate Press, which she laid the blame squarely on Scientology. She also added that the controversial organization's "days of getting away with it is coming to an end."

Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath https://t.co/oAFlIoWFYd — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 17, 2020

In August of 2019, Remini also took aim at Masterson with the 36th and final episode of her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The actor started the show after leaving the Church of Scientology back in 2013, which investigated stories of abuse and harassment in the organization. Ahead of the show's finale, the actor thanked the network in a statement for "giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard."

"We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us," Remini's statement continued. "There is not a day that goes by that we don't have people stop us with a 'thank you for doing what you guys are doing' and it's your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will."

The Church of Scientology had claimed in January that Masterson's accusers, who'd previously filed a lawsuit against him, agreed to ecclesiastical justice procedures after making their commitment to the church. The organization argued the case should go to "religious arbitration," given that they were unable to make such claims against the church regardless of their current affiliation.