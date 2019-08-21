Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Series Finale Trailer Sets up Danny Masterson Expose

The series finale of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath will give fans one final takedown of the religious organization, shining a spotlight on Danny Masterson. The A&E Network series released the trailer for its final episode Monday and promised one final shocker for viewers.

The 30-second clip posted on the network’s official Twitter gave a vague introduction to the supersized final episode of the series, which brought many of the organization’s actions to light in previous seasons.

“We are going to end the series with a bang,” Remini says as the show praises new survivors who will open up about their experiences with the organization.

The clip also teased the reveal of a big secret that the show can finally talk about before Remini returns and addresses someone off camera.

“You were hurt, and you deserve to be heard,” the actress says holding back tears.

The new trailer comes just a few days after the network announced the end of the controversial series, which will cover the allegations made against The Ranch star and the church’s involvement in the controversy. Using Masterson’s allegations as a jumping point, the final episode will deal with other assault allegations within the church and the official policies against reporting them.

Remini started the show after leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013 alongside defector Mike Rinder. The series investigated stories of abuse and harassment in the organization. It will end after 36 episodes.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support The Aftermath wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways,” Remini said in a press statement released by EW last week. “We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

“Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 36 episodes exemplify A&E’s mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles,” added Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E Network executive vp and head of programming. “We can’t thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series.”

The two-hour series finale of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.