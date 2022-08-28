Why Leah Remini Skipped Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding

Leah Remini was conspicuously absent from her best friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding, but some from Remini's camp claim it's not a snub, just her doing her duty as a mother. Sources close to Remini told TMZ she couldn't attend Bennifer's Georgia wedding because of her commitments with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, who's about to attend college.

TMZ reported that the King of Queens actress was invited, and she and Lopez have a close relationship, but Remini wanted to spend more time with her child. The outlet said they were told her focus was on spending time with family as she missed some valuable moments with her daughter while she was involved with Scientology. Lopez and Remini appear to have no hard feelings since they still follow each other on social media.

Despite this, Radar Online reported on Aug. 23 that the "Jenny From the Block" singer's relationship with Ben had caused a rift between the two. "Lean isn't a fan of Ben's. They don't get along, and when you go up against someone's partner, you always lose," a source told Radar Online. "Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn't like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn't and is worried it will happen again."

However, another source told Radar Online that the friends hadn't spent as much time together since Lopez and Ben got back together. "Jennifer is a newlywed and wants to be with her new husband, not her friends. All friendships change after you meet 'the one,'" the insider said. "She has one of the biggest careers, she has kids, and now she has a new husband too. Jennifer doesn't have time to hang out with Leah anymore. Leah needs to get over it or she will lose her friend for good."

After the now Mr. and Mrs. Affleck got back together in April 2021, Remini posted an Instagram from her 51st birthday party in June 2021, the first Instagram post of Lopez and Affleck together after reuniting. "Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Remini captioned the post. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."