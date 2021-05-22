Mariska Hargitay Praises 'SVU' Fans in Positive Update on Knee Injury From 'Law & Order' Set

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay provided another positive update on her recent knee injury, clarifying that she was never hospitalized during the ordeal. Hargitay, 57, revealed she suffered a broken knee and other injuries, but assured fans she would not need surgery. Her video on Friday also puts to rest any concern that this will keep her from working on Law & Order, as the video was filmed from the Law & Order: Organized Crime set.

Hargitay introduced her video by noting she was shooting scenes in a hospital alongside Christopher Meloni. "'How?' you ask after my big injury," Hargitay said. "I'm shooting in a hospital." This inspired her to tell everyone that she was never hospitalized. "I did break my knee two weeks ago and then I was up on it, unfortunately," Hargitay said. "But then I went to get an MRI and that's when I learned I broke a knee and [had] some other issues."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

The actress went on to note that she is doing "great" and is wearing a "fantastic" brace. "I was never hospitalized and I think people didn't know what happened, but I just don't want anyone to worry about me and I'm fine," she said before thanking fans for the "incredible outpouring of care and concern and love." She ended the video by wishing fans a "Happy Friday."

Back on Wednesday, Hargitay shared a photo of herself wearing braces on her knee and ankle, while standing outside a hospital. "[That Feeling When], you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay wrote. "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately." She also confirmed she did not need surgery.

In a follow-up video Thursday, Hargitay shared a playful video thanking fans for their support and joking about revealing a major Organized Crime mystery. In the pilot episode, Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) gave a letter to Capt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay), and the contents of the letter have been a mystery ever since. Hargitay pretended to read the letter, but loud noises kept fans from hearing what she said. She then posted another video joking that Meloni has been a "bad influence" on her, which was why she pranked everyone.

It wasn't all fun and games for Hargitay on Instagram this week. She also took time to praise an 11-year-old Florida girl who said a tip she learned while watching SVU helped her when she was attacked. Alyssa made sure to tag a suspect with slime during the attack, and police found the suspect a short time later. On Friday, Hargitay met Alyssa virtually during the Today Show, telling the girl she was "incredibly honored" to meet her. "I just want to tell you how blown away me and all of my squad are and I think the whole world right now that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did and I am just blown away," Hargitay said.