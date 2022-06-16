Laura Dern Shares Birthday Photo of Dad Bruce With Her Son

Hollywood legend Bruce Dern celebrated his 86th birthday on June 4 and celebrated by joining his daughter, Laura Dern, and his grandson Ellery Harper for lunch. Laura, 55, shared a picture from the family meal with her fans. Dern has several films in the works, and already starred in two movies released this year. Meanwhile, Laura is now in theaters with Jurassic World Dominion.

"Happy birthday dad. Gorgeous to see you with your grandson and listen to your amazing stories," Laura captioned the photo. The picture shows two generations of Derns leaning in and smiling for the camera. Ellery, 20, is Laura's son with ex-husband, musician Ben Harper. Laura and Harper are also parents to daughter Jaya, 17.

Several of Laura's famous followers joined her to wish Dern a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Bruce big love," Rosanna Arquette wrote. "Happy Birthday, Bruce!!" Kyle MacLachlan added. "Happy Birthday. Love this photo," Molly Shannon chimed in. Mary Steenburgen also posted two heart emojis.

Dern remains one of the hardest-working actors well into his 80s. This year, he's already appeared in The Hater with Meredith Hagner and Hellblazers with Billy Zane. His next movie, Mid-Century with Stephen Lang, will be released on Friday. He also has a role in a new film adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game, which will be released on Aug. 5. Dern also starred in the final season of Billy Bob Thornton's Amazon Prime Video series Goliath.

As for Laura, she reprised her Jurassic Park role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World Dominion, which hit theaters last weekend. In 2020, she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Scarlett Johansson's divorce lawyer in Marriage Story. Her next movie is The Son, Florian Zeller's follow-up to The Father. Laura is also an executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie, which recently cast Carol Burnett.

Laura is now in Morocco working on the new Netflix movie Lonely Planet with The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth. It is described as a "love story," but other plot details are unknown. Susannah Grant (Unbelievable) wrote the project and is directing. Space Force star Diana Silvers also has a role in the movie.