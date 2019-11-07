Laura Dern Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Teenage Son and His Girlfriend

Laura Dern always manages to bring the glam to the red carpet. Recently, she brought more than glam as she appeared on the red carpet for Marriage Story alongside her son, Ellery Harper, and his girlfriend, Beanie Boylston. Dern is set to appear in the film with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Alan Alda, among otheres. The moment was a pretty big one for the actor and her family, as her children rarely make public appearances of this nature with their famous mom.

While the Daily Mail reported that Dern made an appearance with both of her children on Nov. 5, it appears as though she actually appeared with her son and his girlfriend. In any case, it was nice to see the family together at such a high-profile event. Harper hasn’t exactly shied away from the spotlight though, as he’s a model. In September 2018, he made his fashion week debut on the runway of Calvin Klein’s show, per InStyle. Naturally, his mom was there to support him as she sat front row.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently, Calvin Klein’s designer, Raf Simmons, had wanted Harper to do the show the year prior, but the teen’s father and Dern’s ex-husband, Ben Harper, had other ideas.

“We’re just here at the Calvin show,” the Big Little Lies star told WWD in February 2018. “Really I’m attending with Ellery who has a great love of Raf and is an invited guest of Raf — they have a beautiful connection.”

Her son then took over to explain their connection.

“He originally asked me to walk,” Harper said. “But my dad had different opinions.” Dern clarified, “He wanted him to wait a little bit more.”

Harper couldn’t stay on the sidelines for long. After his appearance at Calvin Klein’s show, the up-and-coming model has made appearances at a slew of shows such as Louis Vuitton and Valentino.

Dern also shares a daughter, Jaya, with her ex-husband (She finalized her divorce from Ben Harper in September 2013, per PEOPLE). The actor has been open about what it’s like to raise her children as a single parent. In an interview with Modern Luxury’s Boston Common magazine, the mom-of-two shared that parenting can sometimes be “stressful” and “overwhelming.”

She continued, “On the hard days, it’s stressful and there is too much going on as a single parent — and it can be hard to carve out a minute for yourself.” The actor added that despite feeling that stress, she does have “champions” around her that have given her a helping hand, “I have never had anybody else bully me in my single parenting life. I am lucky to have champions around me, but I can definitely do it to myself.”