Actor Bruce Dern Hospitalized With Possible Hip Fracture

Legendary actor Bruce Dern was hospitalized late Friday in Los Angeles for a possible hip fracture, TMZ reported. His representative later told Variety he should be home Friday night.

Dern, 82, was in Runyon Canyon at around 3:45 p.m. when he collapsed. A bystander shared a photo of Dern on social media, laying on the ground.

Dern’s publicist, Lee Wallman, told Variety that Dern jogs around Runyon Canyon every day. She recently talked to Dern, who “was in good spirits” and “could be sent home tonight.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital for a possible hip fracture.

Dern has been active in Hollywood since the 1960s and is the father of actress, Laura Dern. He appeared in five movies this year and recently finished filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Last month, he replaced the late Burt Reynolds as rancher George Spahn.

His next project is the Showtime comedy Black Monday, co-starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Wallman said he plans to be on the set when filming starts next week.

“He’s planning to be at Black Monday, probably in a wheelchair,” Wallman told Variety.

Dern has been nominated for two Oscars, first for Best Supporting Actor for 1978’s Coming Home, then for Best Actor for 2013’s Nebraska. He also has an Emmy nomination for his guest role on HBO’s Big Love.

The actor’s other recent credits include Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained. This year, he starred in White Boy Rick, Nostalgia, Freaks, Warning Shot, American Dresser and Lez Bomb.

In a 2013 interview with CBS News, Dern, then 77, made it clear that he had no plans to retire.

“I’m not stopping, knocking wood, you know? But, I mean, I got a lot to do that I still want to do as an actor. Dern said at the time. “I mean, I’m 77, but I still look forward to the kinds of roles that the opportunity to be in a movie like this let me have an opportunity to have a crack at — that can still let me do stuff, you know?”

In the same interview, Dern said he did not consider himself a movie star, even after making more than 100 movies.

“My definition of a movie star is, A, someone who dominates a decade above the title, starring in movies; B, someone who gets money raised because he decides or she decides to do the movie. Well, Bruce is not the first person they’ve been going to to get a movie made. Brucie gets movies when 17 other guys pass on the role and the studio, or whatever it is, is already invested in a certain amount of money. So they say, ‘Okay, well, I’ll choose Dern.’ Seventeen guys turned down Silent Running before it came to me.”

Photo credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images