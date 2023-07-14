Latto Threatens to 'Beat Your Ass' When Fan Throws Object

Latto isn't playing when it comes to the disturbing new trend of throwing things at musicians while they're performing on stage. The "Big Energy" rapper stood her ground during a recent festival appearance in Germany after someone threw an object on stage while she was performing "Put It On Da Floor," threatening to put the thrower in their place.

"Want your ass beat? Throw it again," Latto said into the mic in a confrontation captured by a fan in a video that's been making the rounds online. "Throw it again, I'ma beat your ass," she then repeated in a tone that perfectly matched up her sentiment with the song. Latto's approach was a comedic reaction to a dangerous new breach of concert etiquette that's become popular over the last few months.

In June, Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye with a cell phone during her New York City tour stop, knocking her to the ground and leaving her with a black eye and split eyebrow that required stitches. Police soon arrested crowd member Nicolas Malvanga, who admitted to intentionally throwing the phone at Rexha, and charged him with two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.

Since then, stars like Drake, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini have also been hit by flying objects from the crowd, while Ava Max was slapped by an audience member who crashed the stage. Ballerini posted on her Instagram Story of the incident, which prompted her to walk off stage briefly, "Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

Adele was another artist to take a stand against the trend during a recent show for her Las Vegas residency. "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f-king show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s- on stage, have you seen them?" Adele asked the crowd, joking, "I f-king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f-king kill you."