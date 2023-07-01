Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Silence on Onstage Incident After Being Labeled 'Soft'

Kelsea Ballerini confronts her haters without fear. Following a recent incident in which the country music star was struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during a performance, the singer has responded to criticism about her concerns about ensuring a safe environment for fans. Including a screenshot of a comment she received online calling her "soft" for speaking out, Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories June 29 via E! Online, "a sad, scary world we live in." Further details on the situation were provided by the 29-year-old in a different post. "someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes," she wrote, "and it more so just scared me than hurt me."

Although Ballerini assured fans that she was "fine,' she pointed out, "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue." "That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all," the singer added. "I love you and appreciate all of the concern, let's make the last two shows of the heartfirst tour the best yet." During Ballerini's June 28 concert at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, she had to temporarily pause her performance after the bracelet struck her during a performance of her 2022 single, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)."

Kelsea Ballerini responds to the backlash against her for expressing her concerns following the concert incident. pic.twitter.com/Fp421EWk28 — E! News (@enews) June 30, 2023

According to a video that circulated on social media, Ballerini immediately stopped playing her guitar shortly after she was struck to place one hand on her face. After talking to her violinist, the Rolling Out the Welcome Mat artist soon resumed playing before walking off the stage. As soon as Ballerini returned, she spoke to the audience. "Can we just talk about what happened?" she asked in another video. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know." She added, "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things. You know?" There is no information as to whether the fan who threw the object was located and removed from the venue, whether they were detained or threatened with any charges relating to the incident, or how severe the injury was to Ballerini.