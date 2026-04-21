Josh Groban Engaged to Natalie McQueen, Shares Disneyland Proposal

Josh Groban is engaged to actress Natalie McQueen!

The “You Raise Me Up” singer, 45, shared the news of his engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of his romantic Disneyland proposal to McQueen, 36, as well as shots of her massive diamond engagement ring.

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“MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!!” he captioned the post. “Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen.”

Groban went on to thank Disney Weddings for “helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical.”

McQueen, an English singer and theater actress who has appeared in numerous West End productions, including Wicked, Kinky Boots, and Bonnie and Clyde, first publicly called Groban her boyfriend back in September 2022, but the couple waited until Valentine’s Day 2023 to make their relationship Instagram official.

At the time, the couple shared the same photo of themselves in bed together, with Groban writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy,” and McQueen captioning her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest.”

In September 2023, Groban shared photos from his first trip to Disney World with McQueen on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Epic week with my love experiencing my first ever (!!!) trip to Disney World Florida! We rode rides and drank green beer and experienced a Disney Halloween in 92-degree September heat!! So fun!!”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Natalie McQueen and Josh Groban attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The following year, Groban told PEOPLE that his and McQueen’s communication was their biggest strength in their relationship.

“We really like to communicate,” the Grammy nominee said in September 2024. “We’re both people pleasers and we’re both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, ‘No, how are you really feeling?’ And so we always just want to make things great for each other.”

“And so I think we really had to make a point to time out with each other and say, check in. ‘How are we doing? How are things feeling? How was your day?’” he continued. “And I think to be able to really talk about things like that and also just sense of humor so forth, we make each other laugh just absolutely constantly. And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better than less.”