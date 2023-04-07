Lance Reddick's Family Disputes His Reported Cause of Death

The family of late The Wire actor Lance Reddick is disputing his reported cause of death. A death certificate obtained by TMZ Thursday revealed that Reddick died of Ischemic Heart Disease, a hardening of the arteries, and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease, both of which are typically caused by plaque build up in the arteries. Howeber, a lawyer representing the family of the actor said the finding is "not a result of an autopsy" and is "inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

Hours after TMZ published the report, Reddick's attorney James Hornstein, who "represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie," said in a statement shared with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, "the coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy." According to Hornstein, "no autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."

"Lance was the most physically fit person I've ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," the statement continued. "On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

Reddick's body was discovered at his Studio City home at around 9:30 a.m. on March 17. At the time, representatives for the actor , 60, said he "passed away suddenly" from natural causes. However, TMZ reported Thursday, citing a dath certificate, that Reddick's death was linked to heart disease. TMZ also reported that the actor will be cremated, though Hornstein did not address that part of the report.

Reddick was perhaps best known for his roles in the John Wick movie franchise and as police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the acclaimed TV series The Wire. In John Wick, Reddick starred as Charon, the main concierge at The Continental Hotel, a role he starred as in the original film as well as in John Wick Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the upcoming John Wick Chapter 4. The Baltimore native broke through as an actor with a role on HBO's prison drama Oz. His other credits include Fringe, Bosch, New York Undercover, The Nanny, Godzilla (1998), and Great Expectations, among many others.