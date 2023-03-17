Lance Reddick Fans Heartbroken After Actor Dies at 60

The death of Lance Reddick shocked fans on Friday, blindsiding many who were preparing to see him reprise his role as Charon in John Wick 4. According to the AP, Reddick died "suddenly" at his home, with his publicist calling his death the result of "natural causes."

Soon after the news broke, fans and co-workers paid tribute to Reddick while trying to make sense of his passing at 60 years old. James Gunn called Reddick "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor." The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce called Reddick a "man of great strength and grace" and the "epitome of class."

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Other fans were quick to point out his wide array of roles from all forms of media. Away from John Wick and The Wire, Reddick was all over the media in memorable roles. This includes American Horror Story: Coven, Fringe, Oz, Bosch, Lost, Corporate, and a memorable appearance on The Eric Andre Show that Adult Swim referenced with their tribute.

RIP Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/t2bjFDvcXg — adult swim (@adultswim) March 17, 2023

Reddick was also a major presence in the voice-acting world, especially in video games. He had meaty roles in the Destiny series and Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel. Some of his upcoming projects include White Men Can't Jump, Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, and John Wick's spin-off series Ballerina.

Fans took time to capture just how much Reddick's roles affected them and had an impact. Even on Lost, where his character had no backstory or weight at all, he was still owning the screen. Scroll down to take a look through some of the best.