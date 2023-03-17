Lance Reddick Fans Heartbroken After Actor Dies at 60
The death of Lance Reddick shocked fans on Friday, blindsiding many who were preparing to see him reprise his role as Charon in John Wick 4. According to the AP, Reddick died "suddenly" at his home, with his publicist calling his death the result of "natural causes."
Soon after the news broke, fans and co-workers paid tribute to Reddick while trying to make sense of his passing at 60 years old. James Gunn called Reddick "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor." The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce called Reddick a "man of great strength and grace" and the "epitome of class."
Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023
Other fans were quick to point out his wide array of roles from all forms of media. Away from John Wick and The Wire, Reddick was all over the media in memorable roles. This includes American Horror Story: Coven, Fringe, Oz, Bosch, Lost, Corporate, and a memorable appearance on The Eric Andre Show that Adult Swim referenced with their tribute.
RIP Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/t2bjFDvcXg— adult swim (@adultswim) March 17, 2023
Reddick was also a major presence in the voice-acting world, especially in video games. He had meaty roles in the Destiny series and Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel. Some of his upcoming projects include White Men Can't Jump, Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, and John Wick's spin-off series Ballerina.
Fans took time to capture just how much Reddick's roles affected them and had an impact. Even on Lost, where his character had no backstory or weight at all, he was still owning the screen. Scroll down to take a look through some of the best.
And The Beat Goes On...
We’re gonna miss you— MaceAhLorian #TheMandalorian (@MaceAhWindu) March 17, 2023
Mr Lance Reddick ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/q862yVmyLI
And the beat goes on... #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/CUL4BTN568— Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) March 15, 2023
Rest in Peace
lance reddick is gone before one of his final performances comes out where we see him play king of the gods, as zeus, and it’s going to take on a whole new meaning now.
rest in peace to a an immensely talented man.March 17, 2023
Season 1 of The Wire
Daniels is furious with Prez after the drunken Barksdale towers incident, but he still protects him with a cover story to save his ass from serious repercussions.
Lance Reddick was just so good in this role. RIPpic.twitter.com/fAQbYyg7mJ— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 17, 2023
Always Great
RIP to Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/PTh5bCtBLQ— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) March 17, 2023
R.I.P. Lance Reddick, an actor who always felt completely real. Cedric Daniels on The Wire is his greatest achievement, but he was wonderful in Oz, Lost, The Guest, John Wick, Godzilla Vs. Kong… absolutely everything, really. He was one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/zzINqDPUW2— William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) March 17, 2023
MVP
you could be watching the worst dogshit imaginable and if lance reddick shows up, you know he’s going to smash his shit out of the park. one of the most consistent character actors ever. rip to a fucking legend— snowboiiii (@snowboiiii) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was one of one. It doesn’t get better than his performance as Lt. Daniels in The Wire, he will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/U3rvl6qKQc— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 17, 2023
Cross Section
Lance Reddick was such an underrated talent. RIP King 😢 pic.twitter.com/750yFKAtn7— Dominicc Hardy (@ThaDangerousOne) March 17, 2023
Range
i've always appreciated Lance Reddick's willingness to be completely absurd when the role called for it pic.twitter.com/aSXeMOFMVt— 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) March 17, 2023
RIP to Lance Reddick aka Lt. Daniels
I guess its about time for my 20th rewatch of The Wire. pic.twitter.com/ltMwW7Nch5— Will Clayton (@WillCIayton) March 17, 2023