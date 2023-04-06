Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Revealed

It's been nearly one month since beloved actor Lance Reddick died, and now the late star's cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Reddick's cause of death has been cited as due to heart disease, per his death certificate. The outlet notes that Reddick's immediate cause of death was determined to be from Ischemic Heart Disease, with Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease also noted as a cause.

TMZ was first to report that Reddick's body was discovered Friday morning, March 17, at his Studio City home, around 9:30 a.m., The actor's reps later confirmed the news. His cause of death is said to be from natural causes, with police sources telling TMZ that there did not appear to be any kind of foul play. Reddick was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 2, 1962. He was drawn to acting as a child and eventually grew up to graduate from Yale School of Drama in 1994, with a Master of Fine Arts. Shortly after, he began to land parts on TV shows such as New York Undercover and The Nanny, followed by small roles in films like Godzilla (1998) and Great Expectations, alongside Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow. Eventually, he earned a recurring role on HBO's Oz, playing Johnny Basil, and then just two years later he was cast as police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire, also at HBO.

Reddick enjoyed an illustrious TV career, adding multiple awards nominations for his roles on both Fringe and Bosch. In 2014, his film career kicked into high gear when he appeared in John Wick as Charon, the main concierge at The Continental Hotel. Reddick reprised the role in John Wick Chapter 2 as well as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the upcoming John Wick Chapter 4.

TMZ reports that Reddick had been doing press for the new John Wick film around the time of his death. The outlet states that he was set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show in support of the movie. Fans can still see Reddick in John Wick Chapter 4, which is currently playing in cimemas around the world. Additionally, it was recently announced that Reddick will be seen in the forthcoming John Wick spinoff The Ballerina, which opens in theaters on June 6, 2024.